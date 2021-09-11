Lakers trades Marc Gasol for Grizzlies

The Lakers have just traded Marc Gasol and a 2024 second-round draft pick to the Grizzlies for draft rights to player Wang Zhelin. The transaction saved the Lakers $10 million. Gasol has entered into an agreement with the Memphis team and will be released to return to Spain to be with his family.
The information was provided by ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski.
Marc Gasol would have been better off with a healthy Lakers team that didn’t need him to do much more than pass and organize the defence. With him starting last season, even with their numbers dropping, the Lakers won their matches. Injuries devastated the team and, with it, the plans for the Spaniard.
As more information is revealed about Marc Gasol’s trading, we’ll update here.
projected quintet
PG: Westbrook
SG: Ellington
SF: James
PF: Davis
C: Howard
Second Unit
PG: Nunn, Rondo
SG: Monk, Ayayi, Reaves
SF: Bazemore, Horton-Tucker
PF: Anthony, Ariza
C: Jordan
The Lakers now have two more spots to fill in their squad, noting that it’s a priority for the team to keep one open for flexibility during the season.