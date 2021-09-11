Land Rover Defender pre-sales will begin in September. It is starting at R$ 539,950 (Photo: Divulgation/Land Rover)

The two-door version of a well-known SUV will finally set foot in Brazil. We are talking about Land Rover Defender 90. The model arrives in the country months after the launch of the four-door version. sold in just one version, it is costing about BRL 540 thousand.

Land Rover Defender 90 arrives in Brazil starting at R$ 540 thousand

The vehicle comes to complete the line of this SUV, which is one of the best known cars on the planet. According to the automaker, the pre-sales phase of this vehicle will begin this month. Interested parties will have to pay prices from BRL 539,950. The only version is the IF.

Remember that the five-door version (Defender 110) is also being sold. Unlike what is done with the new defend 90, the British automaker offers two different options. THE IF is costing from BRL 543,950. The top of the line (HSE) can be found costing from BRL 567,950. Both represent the latest generation of the car.

This vehicle is ideal for those looking for a sporty-sized vehicle. O defend 90 give me 4,323 mm (without spare tire) or 4,583 mm (with spare tire) in length, 2105 mm wide and 1,974 mm (helical suspension) or 1,969 mm (air suspension) in height. Its look maintains the robust DNA of previous generations.

Its modernized front shows some of that. The optical assembly is formed by headlamps with a circular design. They have automatic leveling. Near the bumper are the fog lights. Meanwhile, the taillights are LED. This car has capacity 900 kg payload.

An interesting fact about the vehicle is the color palette. The customer can choose the following combinations:

pangea green

Tasman Blue with white roof

Gondwana Stone with black roof

Santorin Black

Interior and standard equipment

The new Land Rover Defender 90 also brings interesting highlights inside. The seats, for example, are covered in leather. Just like the bodywork, it can be customized by the owners.

In this case, the available colors are: Ebony and Acorn/Lunar. O dual-zone air conditioning it also promises to make the occupant situation more comfortable for passengers.

The panel has two large screens. In the center, the Pivi Pro multimedia system (with screen of 10 inches) stands out. One of its novelties is the possibility of receive and download updates without leaving your home (over-the-air) by means of Wifi network. Complete the technological package o 12.3 inch instrument panel behind the wheel.

In addition to the items already presented above, the car comes from the factory with:

Configurable ambient light

11 Meridiam 400W speakers

Integrated subwoofer

Blind Spot Monitoring (Blind Spot Assist)

Reverse Gear Assistant (Rear Traffic Monitor)

Clear Exit Monitor

And among others

Mechanical set

O defend 90 it is equipped with the same engine as the larger version. We are talking about 2.0 Ingenium P300 Turbo. It has a maximum power of 300 hp at 5,500 rpm and torque of 400 Nm between 1,500 turns and 4,500 turns. It is coupled to a eight-speed automatic transmission (manufactured by the company ZF).

Another positive is that it brings 4×4 traction. This can be useful for tackling dirt roads and trails. Another factor that might be interesting is that your ground distance it’s from 291 mm, according to the brand.

(With information about Land Rover and Auto Secrets)