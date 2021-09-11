Land Rover Defender 90 arrives in September from R$ 539,950

The Land Rover Series I was born in 1948 as a small British jeep and since then, this compact and versatile format is the original segment of the British brand and here it could not be different.

Therefore, the New Defender 90 arrives this month from R$ 539,950. Pre-sale starts in September.

In the P300 version, the Land Rover Defender 90 SE completes the family – which will soon have the 130 – in an unprecedented version with external colors exclusive to Brazil.

In this case, the New Defender 90 comes in Pangea Green and Tasman Blue with a contrasting white roof, Gondwana Stone with a contrasting black roof and Santorin Black.

Inside, the luxury jeep is covered in Ebony (dark) or Acorn/Lunar (Light) leather. Equipped with Pivi Pro multimedia with a 10-inch screen, Defender 90 comes with a 12.3-inch digital cluster, Meridian sound system with 11 speakers and 400 watts, among other comfort and entertainment items.

The New Defender 90 also features Blind Spot Assist, which monitors blind spots in an area adjacent to the vehicle, Rear Traffic Monitor, which assists the driver in reverse maneuvers, and Clear Exit Monitor, which warns of another vehicle or object in transit. movement approaching from behind when the door was unlocked from the inside.

It also comes with Clear Sight Ground View, known as the “transparent hood”, which reveals on the central screen areas normally hidden by the hood just in front of the front wheels.

Clear Sight Rear View allows you to have an obstacle-free rear view inside the car with the internal rearview mirror. With a 2.0 Ingenium 300 horsepower engine and eight-speed automatic transmission, the New Defender 90 comes with four-wheel drive.

It features Terrain Response technologies – for steering and terrain – and Adaptive Dynamics, which monitors vehicle movements 500 times per second, making adjustments and corrections while driving.

At 291 mm above ground height, the Land Rover Defender 90 comes with approach, departure and departure angles of 38, 31 and 40 degrees (off-road height), respectively.

In addition, the New Defender 90 allows experienced off-road drivers to adjust the vehicle to their liking, but the automatic mode leaves a city driver in comfort and safety on off-road.