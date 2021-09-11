Latam asks for more time to present a judicial reorganization plan – and may delay Azul’s proposal per company

Chile-based airline Latam Airlines has applied to the Southern District Court of New York for more time to present its bankruptcy reorganization plan to its creditors.

The request, the fourth made by the group, is that the presentation be until October 15th, and may be approved by the end of the year, on December 15th, 2021. Currently, the deadline for the presentation of the plan is 15th of September, with the verdict by the creditors to be sent by November 8th.

The company also announced that it is soliciting expressions of interest from potential lenders of a credit line under Tranche B to help compose the financing in the DIP (English, debtor in possession) model.

In addition, it stressed that it would consider proposals to determine whether it can access funds at a more competitive rate than the existing credit lines of Tranches A and C.

The company also said it had received “several” offers to finance its withdrawal from the bankruptcy protection application in the United States, with debts involving more than $5 billion.

The offers would come from large creditors and shareholders of Latam, according to the document filed with the New York court and informed to the Chilean regulator.

The company did not reveal the number of offers received or from whom they came. Latam only said at the presentation that the offers came from the main creditors and shareholders. Delta Air Lines is its largest shareholder, in addition to the Cueto and Amaro families; and Qatar Airways, with a 10% share.

In May 2020, the company filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States due to the impact caused by the coronavirus pandemic, which led it to sharply reduce its flights.

The financing proposals that Latam has received include a combination of new debt and equity, guaranteed by lenders or shareholders making the offer, the company said. Each offering must result in substantial dilution of shares.

It should be noted that Roberto Alvo, president of Grupo Latam, reaffirmed this Friday, during a conference with journalists, that the group has no intention of selling any of its business units.

This is in the context of several approaches taken by Azul (AZUL4), which were made public in May, after the end of the flight sharing agreement (known as codeshare) between the companies.

According to several publications, Azul had started a series of conversations with Latam’s creditor aircraft lessors to organize a strategy for the purchase of the Brazilian subsidiary.

At the time, Latam spoke with vehement negatives, stating that its operation was not for sale. “Now, Azul would be waiting for the presentation of the group’s recovery plan to try to make a new proposal to the creditors of Latam in Chile and, thus, try again to buy the operation”, highlights Levante Ideias de Investimentos.

Thus, Levante analysts point out that the news is negative for Azul, which should wait for a longer period to carry out its new proposal to the company. “Nevertheless, we expect a neutral reaction in the airline’s share price (BLUE4), given the great scenario of uncertainty related to the potential acquisition”, they assess.

As for Bradesco BBI, although the final proposal is still pending, with Latam’s business plan and operating data weaker than expected, analysts believe that Azul could already offer a more favorable argument for its proposal, since synergies can be incorporated into the business plan, reducing the risk of the company’s business case.

After the announcement made by Latam, Bradesco BBI maintained a neutral recommendation for the LTMAQ asset traded in the US, but cut the target price of the stock traded from US$ 2.50 to US$ 1.30, or a low of 23% in regarding the last closing.

According to analysts, the recommendation is justified since 1) the restructuring plan may result in excessive dilution of equity for current shareholders; 2) international demand may take longer to recover due to international travel restrictions; and 3) the company is still seeking to raise $750 million in DIP financing, suggesting that cash flow may take longer to break even.

(with information from Reuters)

