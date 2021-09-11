Leader of suspected pyramid company publishes video intimidating customers: “you don’t know who you’re messing with”

The president of Alphabets, Rogério Cruz, recorded an intimidating video and shared it with former clients of the Cabo Frio company, which suspended withdrawals after alleged system failures.

It all started in August, when the company, which is accused of being a pyramid scheme, began to delay withdrawals. With promises of fixed income, Alphabets justified the possible gains through the sports betting market.

However, a police task force investigates businesses in the Lakes Region that work offering promises of income. With strong pressure after the arrest of Glaidson dos Santos, of Gas Consultoria Bitcoin, other businessmen began to close their suspicious businesses.

In the case of Alphabets, this company announced at the end of August its entry into the cryptocurrency market and even marketed the cryptocurrency K-Sports Coin with some customers, who are now desperate for the imminent end of the possible coup.

Alphabets President records video intimidating the company’s customers

Visibly altered, the president of Alphabets published a video on his social networks where he makes some attacks on the company’s customers, who are helpless after the end of withdrawals.

In just over 1 minute, Rogério Cruz said that some people are threatening his family on social networks, after the end of Alphabets, which may have operated a financial pyramid scam. In the video, he also said that his mother and girlfriend were mentioned in the threats.

Afterwards, he claims that people “don’t know who they’re messing with”, as he has police friends and a big influence in the government, without making clear what that influence would be.

He also stated that anyone who threatens him will suffer the consequences if he uses a real profile, as he will put the police and his legal body behind people. Escalating the tone of intimidation, he even released one of the profiles that attacked him, according to a video shared by RLagos Notícias on his Instagram.

“If you are going to do something, do it with fake profiles, because otherwise you will surely suffer the consequences”.

O livecoins he tried again to contact Rogério Cruz through his phone number available in the company’s CNPJ registry, but again he was unsuccessful.

Even so, it’s clear that the Alphabets climate is still few friends, with angry customers and some aggression happening. It is circulated on the social networks of client groups that Rogério would have even published a publication with an image of gun bullets, but it is not clear who is the author of this threat.

Clients keep looking for police stations to file a police report against Alphabets

While some clients left for physical aggression and threats, others have already gone to civil police stations to file a police report, as this can help in opening an investigation.

In the video, a client who did not identify himself stated that Alphabets clients must register a police report, and presented a document already issued by the police. This shows that cases will soon start arriving in Brazilian courts.