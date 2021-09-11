Leaving São Paulo, Daniel Alves promised 5 months ago that he would only play for the club in Brazil; remember

if Daniel Alves’ days in São Paulo really seem to be numbered., the right-back will have to find a new club to play in and fulfill the biggest wish of his career: to be in the world Cup 2022, in Qatar.

The curious thing is that the lack of possibilities in the market, as the window to Europe is closed and prevents a return to the Old Continent, could make shirt 10 break a promise it made in 2021.

In April of this year, Daniel Alves interacted with fans on Instagram and answered some questions. One of the ace’s followers wanted to know if the player would defend another club in Brazil besides Tricolor.

“Nothing else. Either São Paulo or I’ll go back to Europe,” replied the number 10 shirt, who at the time had not been champion of São Paulo for the club.

In the same publication, Daniel Alves said he “would play for any team in the world”, in response to a fan who asked if he would have a spot in the Paris Saint-Germain. He also said that he considered himself the best right-back in the world today.

Daniel Alves has a contract with Tricolor until December 2022, but today it seems impossible for the bond to be fulfilled. After defending the Brazilian Team, the lateral would have to present himself this Friday (10) to the club, but his representatives said he would not return until the debt was settled..

Today, this amount is divided as follows: BRL 12 million in economic rights and BRL 3 million in intermediations agreed upon when the athlete arrived, in August 2019, still under the management of Carlos Augusto de Barros e Silva, the Leco. Daniel Alves’ salaries for 2021 are all up to date.

São Paulo made two proposals to the player: adjust the values ​​(past and future) and fulfill the contract until the end or settle everything that was left behind and terminate “friendly”, with the lateral giving up what he would have to receive. Both suggestions were rejected by Daniel Alves.

As he did not make the minimum of 7 games for the club in the Brasileirão, Daniel Alves would have the possibility of playing for another Brazilian club, as long as he hits São Paulo, even if that means leaving what he promised aside.