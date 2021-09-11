Legal dispute between Epic and Apple wins new chapter with losses for both sides

The long legal dispute between the Epic Games and the apple won an important chapter today (10). In a permanent injunction, the judge Yvonne Gonzalez-Rogers determined that Apple cannot prohibit its library’s applications from having third-party payment methods (via The Verge).

That was the main reason for the dispute between the two companies, as Apple excluded Fortnite from its library in 2020, after Epic Games implemented its own payment method in the app. At the time, the game company claimed that Apple was pressuring it to use their payment method, something that could set up some kind of monopoly.

In her decision, Judge Gonzalez-Rogers said that Apple does have a large market share, but that this does not constitute a monopoly. However, the tech giant has up to 90 days to comply with the new terms and allow its library’s apps to have other forms of payment.

On the other hand, the judge also understood that, at the time, Epic Games had violated its contract with Apple, and therefore had to pay 30% of all revenue generated by its own system since its implementation – something around US$ 3 ,5 million.

On your Twitter, Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epic Games, indicated that he was not happy with the decision, although it was not positive for Apple either: “Today’s decision is not a win for developers or consumers. Epic is fighting for fair competition between payment methods in apps and app stores, for one billion consumers. Fortnite will return to the iOS Apple Store when Epic can offer in-app payments, in fair competition with Apple’s payment app, passing the savings on to consumers.”:

Fortnite will return to the iOS App Store when and where Epic can offer in-app payment in fair competition with Apple in-app payment, passing along the savings to consumers. — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) September 10, 2021

With the declaration, the question remains whether the Fortnite will return to the Apple Store after the 90 days stipulated by the court (early December), or if the dispute will have further developments by then.

It is noteworthy that the decision will not only impact Epic’s applications, but everything that is available in Apple’s library.