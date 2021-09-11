Lian Li announced new compact case focusing on cooling

Model starts at $109 and will be available in black and white

THE Lian Li, Taiwan’s famous manufacturer of computer cases and accessories is launching a new case to integrate its portfolio, is the O11 AIR MINI which will hit the market in two different colors, black and white, the product supports ATX, M-ATX and ITX motherboards and its biggest attraction is a compact design designed to ensure optimal flow air to the PC components. Check out the video below that shows the case in detail in the two available colors.

The case arrives with a compact and ready-to-use design, it’s already comes with two 140 mm fans at the front and one 120 mm at the rear, in addition to having enough space for the installation of fans up to 140 mm on the sides, at the bottom or at the top, and it’s also prepared to accommodate 240 mm or 280 mm water cooler in the same places. With its wide range of options for fans, it is possible to configure the way the case’s air intake and outlet will be carried out in your own way.

As it is a very spaced model on the side, it is prepared to accommodate larger coolers for the CPU, but it is always good to check the measurements before purchasing the product so as not to have headaches when mounting.

The product has a mesh on the front, side and top panels that was developed so that the air flow is maximized during its use and which also serves to filter dust from entering the product, its body is made of aluminum and has a window made in 0.4 mm tempered glass.



For those who like to use the video card vertically, there is an optional accessory to adjust it to the user’s preferred position.

Its external dimensions are of 400 x 288 x 384 mm, on the inside there is a free space for the video card of 362 mm in addition to 170mm to accommodate the cpu cooler, it has support for 6 2.5″ drives (SSD or HDD) or 2 2.5″ + 2 3.5″ (HDD), in the integrated connections outside the cabinet we have 2 USB 3.0 connections, 1 USB 3.1 and 1 for audio



The product will be sold on the international market for a suggested price of $109 for the black version and $119 in the white version, there is no forecast for launching the model in the Brazilian market.

Via: wccftech Source: Lian Li