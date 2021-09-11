Lost dog gets on a bus alone, walks around town and finds owners again

A man lost his dog in Plymouth, England, and later discovered that the dog was seen boarding a city bus for a tour of the city.

According to a local news platform, the dog, named Patch, was seen getting on a “Plymouth Citybus“. The dog sat next to a man and passengers initially thought the dog belonged to the man he was sitting next to, but after a while people realized he was alone.

The pilots were worried and posted pictures of the dog on social media in hopes of finding the dog’s owner. Later, a group administrator “Plymouth Pets Lost and Found” confirmed that the dog has reunited with his family.

Plymouth Citybus shared the dog’s story on his Facebook page. “Patch escaped his owners and decided to take a ride on 21. When the passengers saw that he wasn’t with any of his owners, they informed us and Patch spent some time at our Royal Parade Travel Center before meeting with its owner,” they wrote.