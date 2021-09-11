Lost in Random is a mix of great script and creative gameplay

We count our impressions with the EA Originals game

Lost in Random is an indie game with a mix of gothic aesthetics in the best Tim Burton style, creative script full of surprises and a gameplay that mixes consolidated mechanics with a hint of randomness. It’s definitely a game to get on your radar if you’re in need of a “breathe” of the same old formulas. We played on a PC and let’s get our initial impressions!

Lost in Random has a beautiful aesthetic and a very interesting narrative

First of all, the aesthetic is something that catches the eye on Lost in Random. The sinister and charged style of the characters is also very creative, with very different designs that make many of the interactions interesting before the NPC even opens his mouth. Personified inanimate objects, people with two heads and different personalities, people with heads upside down – there’s a little bit of everything in this world.

Characters aren’t the only crazy thing. The sets also draw attention with impractical shapes, loaded colors and a lot of crazy stuff. I’m not a big fan of this “Corpse Bride vibe”, but I have to recognize how the game’s artistic quality is at a high level.

With so much focus on narrative, it is a serious flaw not to be translated into Brazilian Portuguese in any way.

If the aesthetic calls attention, it’s the narrative that has the potential to hold the player. The script is excellent, full of eccentric characters, chats that travel in surrealism and something that ranges from funny to tragic in nuances. I really enjoyed the story being told, but in one of the moments when the game shines the most – ok, unfortunate choice of words for such a sinister game – it’s also where he stomps the ugliest on the ball: there’s no translation into Brazilian Portuguese, from any way. Not in dubbing, not even in texts, much less in menus. In a game with so much emphasis on the story, this language barrier puts everything to waste.

Another element that bothered me was the voice of the protagonist – more specifically, the lack of her at various times. Even – par, in Portuguese – is a protagonist with a strong personality, but for some reason she only speaks in the cutscenes. In the dialogue with other characters, she is completely silent, losing much of her expressiveness. Speaking of which, there is a good job of the game’s voice actors to bring the characters to life, but as I’ve already commented, unfortunately restricted to English, Spanish and other foreign languages.



And the gameplay? The world of Lost in Random is fantastic to explore, but don’t expect too many possibilities as it’s very linear. Choosing this format isn’t an issue, and it actually makes a lot of sense considering the focus on storytelling, so don’t expect too many alternate paths or to be rewarded for additional exploration – or at least little beyond a few extras.

In addition to the exploration “on the rail”, the game has battles that mix a hack ‘n slash with a bit of strategy and a bit of luck. Here the developer did well in mixing story and gameplay, because in a world where everything seems tied to the luck of rolling the dice and their numbers, combats also depend on this element.

The game creatively mixes hack n’ slash, card games and a little luck

The player needs to accumulate energy by dodging enemies or shooting specific enemy points, which “fills his hand” with cards. Then you have a chance to roll the dice and roll a number. This number will act as the energy available to spend on cards, similar to how Mana works in a Magic The Gathering: if you roll a high number, you can draw multiple cards or spend on more powerful cards. If luck doesn’t smile on you, you’ll have to make do with few points and cards this turn.

Cards do a little of everything. There are cards that give weapons, upgrade equipment, restore the character’s health or synergize with other cards – like one that lowers the cost of all the others. The player unlocks new cards as he progresses through the game and can build different decks with different strategies.

All of this forms the gameplay of Lost in Random. You have the action part with dodges and counterattacks, the strategic part with assembling the deck of cards and the luck of the dice roll, forcing the player to deal with a situation that varies all the time. Weapons go bad quickly, so you can’t get much with just one approach throughout the confrontation.



The gameplay part may not prove to be a great challenge, especially due to the linearity of exploration and the ease of dodging enemies, but the mix of different genres in combat and, above all, the beautiful aesthetics and the very well-crafted narrative certainly do be worth checking out this game. Lost in Random is available for PC on Origin and Steam, for Playstation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch.