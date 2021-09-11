Lotofácil da Independência draws prize of R$ 150 million today | spend well

THE Lotofácil da Independência 2021 – contest 2320 – will be drawn this Saturday (11) , at 20h, and promises a prize of BRL 150 million – the biggest award in the history of the sport. And whoever wants to try his luck to win the jackpot must pay attention to the maximum time to place bets. These can be done until 6pm today (Brasilia time) – normally the deadline is until 7pm.

Because it is a special contest, the main prize does not accumulate. If there are no 15 tens match bets, the prize will be prorated among the 14 number matchers and so on.

Last year, the Lotofácil da Independência paid R$ 124.9 million, divided between 50 bets, from 17 different states – see the drawn dozens here.

Bets for the Lotofácil da Independência 2021 can be placed in specific flyers until 6:00 pm (Brasilia time) on the day of the draw in lottery houses, for the Internet on this link or not Lotteries Cash app, available for iOS and Android platform users..

The value of a single bet is R$2.50 and the player must choose between 15 to 20 numbers among the 25 available on the ticket. It is worth mentioning that the chance of success for a bet with fifteen tens is 3,268,760 for each one.

on the portal Lotteries Cash it is possible to purchase a special draw combo, with 12 bets for the contest 2320, as well as other combos containing bets from other modalities besides the special contest. It is also possible to bet by Lotteries Cash app.

How to make an official Lotofácil pool

In addition to the possibility of simple game, it is possible to make a official pool and increase your chances of snatching up the R$ 150 million (and splitting the money into a group). To do this, just fill in the field on the ticket or ask the lottery attendant.

At Lotofácil, the cakes have a minimum price of R$ 10. However, each quota cannot be less than R$3.00.

It is allowed to place a maximum of 10 bets per Sweepstakes, in the case of sweepstakes with 15, 16, 17 or 18 numbers; a maximum of 6 bets per Sweepstakes for 19 numbers and a maximum of 1 bet per Sweepstakes for 20 numbers.

In case of a pool with more than one bet, they must all contain the same number of prediction numbers.

You can also buy shares from Pools organized by lotteries. However, in this case, an additional service fee of up to 35% of the fee may be charged.

Another chance to become a millionaire this Saturday is to try your luck at Mega-Sena. O contest 2408 of the lottery will pay the amount of BRL 45 million for whoever hits the six tens, according to Federal Savings Bank (CEF).

O accumulated prize will also be drawn from 8 pm at Espaço Loterias Caixa, at Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo. Bets can be placed until 7pm (Brasilia time) today at lottery outlets, on the internet at this link or on the Loterias Caixa app, available for users of iOS and Android platforms. The steering wheel, with six dozen marked, costs R$ 4.50.