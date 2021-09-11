Lotofácil da Independência draws R$ 150 million this Saturday | Economy



Single bet costs R$ 2.50 and the player must choose between 15 to 20 numbers among the 25 available – Disclosure/Lotteries Caixa

Published 10/09/2021 15:36

Rio – Lotofácil da Independência players have until 6:00 pm this Saturday, 11, to compete for the R$ 150 million that will be paid by Lotteries Caixa. This is the 10th edition of the special contest, which offers the biggest prize in the sport’s history.

The 2,320 contest does not accumulate and the draw will be held from 8:00 pm this Saturday at Loterias Caixa, located at the Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo, with live broadcast on Facebook @LoteriasCAIXAOficial and CAIXA channel on YouTube.

If only one winner takes the Lotofácil da Independência prize and invests the entire amount in Savings from Caixa, he will receive R$ 451.8 thousand in income in the first month, according to the bank. Or if you prefer to invest in real estate, the winner can buy 250 houses or apartments worth R$600,000 each.

The single bet costs $2.50 and the player must choose between 15 to 20 numbers out of the 25 available. Bets can be placed on specific Lotofácil da Independência tickets or on the regular Lotofácil ticket at lotteries throughout the country or on electronic channels.

On the Loterias CAIXA portal (www.loteriasonline.caixa.gov.br) it is possible to purchase a special draw combo, with 12 bets for the 2,320 contest, as well as five other combos containing bets from other modalities besides the special contest. It is also possible to bet through the Loterias CAIXA app.