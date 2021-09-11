Lucifer comes to an end and joins the Netflix series rescued from the TV “darkness”

“Lucifer” is coming to an end, representing the last series (though perhaps the most appropriate) that Netflix has rescued from the “TV darkness” and given it a second chance.

The jump between networks has become more common in recent years, with programs that have not been very successful on cable transmission networks being broadcast mainly thanks to streaming.

Still, Netflix has been particularly keen on reviving old concepts (“Arrested Development”, “Gilmore Girls”, “Full House”) and also on broadening the airing of new series; sometimes turning programs that have gone unnoticed elsewhere into surprisingly valuable contributors to your subscription efforts.

Being on Netflix – with its more than 200 million subscribers worldwide – can promote a chance viewing, allowing people to find programs or decide to come back and revisit.

How many people? Why are these numbers not shared regularly? It is not known! But tips from social media (what the trends are, etc.) and strategically available data indicate that showing on Netflix can elevate titles in unexpected ways.

“Manifest,” canceled by NBC, represents the latest show to receive a “hangman’s ax” reprieve, having received a final season on Netflix after reruns gained interest there. This show follows several others, including “Lucifer” (which Fox released in 2018), “Designated Survivor” from ABC, “Longmire” from A&E and “You.”

“You” – the quirky stalker drama that returns in its third season in October – illustrates well how a concept that attracted critical attention but didn’t resonate much on cable, took off when Netflix bet in the void.

As the Washington Post noted in 2019, “The first season began airing and generated an Internet frenzy. Mentions on social networks soared. The stars have gained hundreds of thousands of new Instagram followers.”

A similar pattern occurred with “Cobra Kai,” the sequel to the “Karate Kid” series, which started on YouTube Red before the service opted out of the scripted series business. On Netflix, the show has become a media sensation, even receiving an Emmy nomination this year for a standout comedy.

In the case of “Lucifer” – who basically turned Tom Ellis’s title character into an unorthodox crime fighter on Fox – the move to streaming moderately altered the series, which produced fewer episodes per season and showed “a little more meat” , as Ellis said in an interview at the time.

The end result, however, is that Netflix and others opportunistically took what appeared to be the equivalent of lemons on TV and made lemonade. As Wrap noted in a round of shows that found second chances on other platforms, “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure.”

Not all of the programs mentioned are gems, but when it comes to recycling and recovery projects, Netflix does more than just discover discarded items; instead, by placing them on the shelves, the service can occasionally take what appears to be damaged merchandise and somehow make it shiny and new.

“Lucifer” debuts its sixth and final season this Friday (10) on Netflix.

(Text translated, read original in English here)