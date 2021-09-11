Ludmilla denies fake news spread on the web and shoots: “Take it in the c*, right?”

The singer Ludmilla used her social networks this Friday (10), to once again deny the fake news that claim she would be in favor of President Jair Bolsonaro.

At the time, the celebrity stated that he intends to talk about it for the last time: “I hope it’s the last time I have to mention this subject, once and for all, because I can’t stand to talk about it anymore and always repeat the same thing. This fake news is so mean and unnecessary that people end up believing it. And it can’t even be blamed on people, because it’s posted on several sites. The people who consume it end up believing”, he said.

Then Ludmilla made a point of clarifying his political position: “I am not a Pocketminion, I did not vote for Bolsonaro and I hate his government. Stop this ridiculous fake news, hideous […] Haters invented it once and keep replicating it”, he lamented.

In the end, the artist countered the comments that she would only be refuting the subject now, but justified that she has already talked about it several times in interviews: “I have already mentioned this several times in several interviews, but this is not replicated. And I also thought people wouldn’t believe this lie, because f*ck, look at me. See if I look like a pocket-minion?! Ah, take it in the c* right, for God’s sake. […] And people end up falling, that’s why I’m talking here, I’m not [eleitora do Bolsonaro] and stop it!” he said. Check out:

