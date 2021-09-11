Luisa Stefani confirms knee ligament tear after torsion

This Friday, Luisa Stefani had to leave the semifinals of the US Open and said goodbye to the dream of the title. The moment worried the Brazilian fans a lot and, at the end of the night, the Brazilian confirmed the injury: a tear in the knee ligament.

You watch ALL US Open games only on ESPN on Star+. Click and learn how to subscribe!

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

“I’m here to tell you that I’m in my room, a long, difficult day. Obviously not a very pleasant surprise. The test data came out and there really was a knee ligament tear. The next steps I don’t know yet. I’m talking to the doctors, with my team, to see what it will take. For now, it’s just to let me know that I’m fine and that I’m going to go over it,” Stefani said in a video posted on her social networks.

During the tie-break of the first set, the Brazilian felt pain in her right leg, apparently in her knee, fell immediately, had to be removed from a wheelchair and could not continue playing with her partner, Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski.

Luisa was in the best campaign for a Brazilian woman in 39 years, since finishing runner-up in Claudia Monteiro’s mixed doubles at Roland Garros in 1982 and in women’s doubles since Maria Esther Bueno’s title in 1968. Based on the results at Flushing Meadows, Luisa will move up to 13th place in the doubles ranking.