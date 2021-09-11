Luisa Stefani gets hurt badly, gets out of a wheelchair and gives dramatic goodbye to title dream

Luisa Stefani had to abandon the semifinals of the US Open this Friday and said goodbye to the dream of the title. During the tie-break of the first set, the Brazilian felt one in her right leg, apparently in the knee, fell immediately, had to be removed from a wheelchair and could not continue playing with her partner, Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski.

You watch ALL US Open games only on ESPN on Star+. Click and learn how to subscribe!

With that, the North Americans Caty McNally and Cori Gauff got the vacancy in the US Open final. In the decision, the US duo will face Australian Samantha Stosur and Chinese Zhang Shuai.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

During a balanced first set, with a break in the service for each pair, Stefani and Dabrowski saved four set points in the 9th game, in which they were behind 0-40, and took the dispute to the tie-break.

In the decisive game, however, Luisa Stefani felt an injury in her right knee and had to leave the game. In a 2-0 lead, the Brazilian injured herself by moving to the side after a partner serve, sprained her knee, fell on the court during the third point and had to leave the court in a wheelchair, being much applauded by the audience, who cheered for the Americans during the game.

A few minutes later, with the game still not officially over, Dabrowski returned to the court to greet the opponents and the judge. The gesture made official the end of the game and the victory of the North Americans, who go to the US Open final.