Luisa Stefani had a torn ligament in her right knee – 10/09/2021

The injury suffered by Luisa Stefani in the semifinals of the US Open was far from simple. After examinations carried out in New York this Friday, a rupture was found in the anterior cruciate ligament of the Brazilian tennis player’s right knee. According to a text sent by the tennis player’s press office, Luisa has already started physiotherapy with the WTA doctors and will undergo further tests in the coming days to confirm the diagnosis and define treatment with the doctors.

“I’m fine. I’m very upset because I was in a very special mood and at the best moment of my career. An unexpected and surprise that I could never expect or prepare for, but the dream of the slam continues, it’ll just have to wait a little longer. The doctors asked for a few days to see how my body will react and decide the next steps of treatment. Let’s go over it all. The day was difficult, but I felt the affection of people here and I am very grateful for the positive energy there in Brazil. It was an inopportune surprise, but everything will work out,” says Luisa in the text of her office.

Luisa and her partner, Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski, disputed the tie-break of the first set against the Americans Cori Gauff and Caty McNally when the Brazilian stepped badly and was left on the ground. She was assisted while still on court and was helped to get up, but she felt pain again when she tried to support her right leg on the floor. The scoreboard showed 6/6 and 2/1 in the tie-break when Luisa left the wheelchair court to be evaluated. She was unable to return, and the Americans advanced to the final.

On the world circuit, the semifinal of the US Open was the most important match in the career of the 24-year-old from São Paulo, currently number 17 in the world in the doubles ranking. Luisa was the first Brazilian woman to compete in a women’s doubles semi in a slam since Maria Esther Bueno, in 1968.

It was also the best part of his tennis life. After winning the bronze medal at the Tokyo-2020 Olympic Games, the Brazilian started a partnership with Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski on the world circuit and had 16 wins and only two losses since then. Together, Luisa and Gaby were champions of the WTA 1000 in Montreal and runner-up in the WTA 500 in San Jose and the WTA 1000 in Cincinnati. After just four tournaments, they are already among the top eight doubles of the season.

