Luisa Stefani suffers injury and leaves US Open semifinal in wheelchair | sneakers

Brazilian Luisa Stefani left the women’s doubles semifinal at the US Open on Friday. In the tie-break of the first set, playing alongside Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski, when it was 2-0 for the Brazilian team, Luisa fell into the net. The fall was the result of an apparent twist in her right knee as she moved to the side. After a few minutes and medical attention, Luisa tried to get up. She was unable to support her right leg on the floor and had to leave the court in a wheelchair. With the Brazilian already in the medical field, the referee of the match announced that the confrontation, until then tied in 6 games to 6, was paralyzed. Minutes later, the game was over.