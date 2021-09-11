Luiz Adriano is Abel Ferreira’s favorite to start at Palmeiras against Flamengo

The report in NOSSO PALESTRA found that Luiz Adriano is the favorite to start in the attack of Palmeiras for the duel against Flamengo, on Sunday (12), at 16, at Allianz Parque, for the 20th round of the Brasileirão. The technical committee believes that the shirt 10 is physically recovered and ready to play at a high level.

The forward took the field for the last time in the first leg against São Paulo, by Libertadores, when he was used in the second half of the match. As a starter, his last appearance took place on June 27, in a 3-2 victory over Bahia, by Brasileirão.

Top scorer for Palmeiras in the 2020 season and highlighted in the achievements of the historic triple crown, Luiz Adriano has not been having a good year in 2021. He had been out of action when he was away to treat a lesion in his right knee, even having his departure speculated more at once, inclusive.

Supposedly recovered, the player did not leave the bench in the defeat to Cuiabá, in the middle of Allianz Parque, while Deyverson lost numerous clear opportunities for goal on the field. The bad phase of the center forwards made the fans promote a campaign for the hiring of a 9 shirt before the closing of the international transfer window, but the board maintained its confidence in the current parts of the squad, especially in Luiz Adriano.

With two weeks free to train due to the postponement of the game against Ceará in the FIFA Date, Palmeiras is confident that the ‘interseason’ that took place left the shirt 10 in shape and the plan is for him to return to command Verdão’s attack against Flamengo .

Palmeiras is second in the championship with 35 points, while Flamengo is in 5th with 31, but with two games less than Verdão.

Check out Luiz Adriano’s numbers per season at Palmeiras:



2019: 15 games / 7 goals

2020: 56 games / 20 goals

2021: 22 games and three goals