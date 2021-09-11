Luxembourg scales Cruzeiro with news for the game against Ponte Preta

Luxembourg climbed Cruzeiro with news for the game in front of the Bridge (Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro) O cruise is scheduled for the game that will mark his return Arena do Jacar, in Sete Lagoas, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte. Vanderlei Luxemburgo opted to promote news for the duel against Ponte Preta, this Saturday, at 11 am, for the 23rd round of the B Series of the Brazilian Championship.

Giovanni start the match between the reserves. The midfield trio will be formed by Adriano, Rmulo and Marcinho. In attack, Claudinho wins the place of Bruno Jos, who did not meet the physical conditions to start the match in Sete Lagoas.

Phbiom; Cceres, Ramon, Eduardo Brock and Matheus Pereira; Adriano, Rmulo and Marcinho; Wellington Nem, Claudinho and Thiago. For the game in front of the Bridge, Cruzeiro was scheduled with On the reserve bank, the main novelty is the attacker’s return Marcelo Moreno, which will return to Cruzeiro after the games played by the Bolivian team in the World Cup qualifiers.

In 15th position in the table, with 26 points in 22 games played, Cruzeiro still dreams of access. For that, Luxembourg projects ten victories until the end of the national competition. Fox’s distance to the Grade B relegation zone, however, is another factor of concern. The first Z4 club, Vitria has 23 points.