Maitê Proença and Adriana Calcanhoto live romance, says magazine

Actress Maitê Proença, 63, and singer Adriana Calcanhoto, 55, are having a romance. This is what columnist Cleo Guimarães, from Veja magazine, guarantees. According to the publication, the two have been seen hanging around together at dinners and small get-togethers at friends’ houses, and they don’t make a point of hiding their romance from those who are already familiar with it.

“They’re a couple and they look pretty happy,” said a person close to the columnist. Maitê Proença preferred not to talk about the relationship, which would have started a few months ago.

“I’m not very open about my intimacy, I prefer to preserve some matters,” he said. On social networks, Adriana posted the print of the news and played with what she considered a grammatical error. “I told Veja that Maitê told Veja”, posted the singer, with a smile emoji in sequence. Maitê made a similar comment in the post, also questioning the way it was written.

In March, Maitê posted a video in which Adriana appears playing the guitar. See below.

Adriana Calcanhotto was married for 26 years to filmmaker Suzana de Moraes, who died in 2015 of cancer. Among Maitê Proença’s long relationships are: Paulo Marinho, with whom he lived for 12 years, and they had a daughter, Maria, in 1990; the filmmaker Edgar Moura, with whom he lived from 1996 to 2000; and press advisor Rodrigo Paiva, from 2004 to 2007. With information from Veja and Extra.