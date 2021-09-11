Marcos Guilherme details Carille’s first day and points out an internal charge at Santos: “We leave a lot to be desired”

The striker, who had already worked with Carille abroad, praised the new Santos coach; with a new lease of life, the cast knows they need a recovery in the season.

O saints enters the field this Saturday night (11), against Bahia, at 21h, looking for recovery in the Brazilian Championship and will have news on the bench. Hired to replace Fernando Diniz, the coach Fabio Carille will make yours debut and will have the mission of warding off the team’s bad moment, which has six games without a win in the season and appears close to the relegation zone.

Upon arrival at Peixe, the commander met an old acquaintance: Mark William. The striker worked alongside Carille at Al-Wehda, Saudi Arabia, in 2018, and is confident in the quality of the coach. The striker, who should start this weekend, revealed details of the first contact of commander O santista cast.

“I have already worked with Professor Carille in Arabia, so I know the quality and what he can offer us. Yesterday, even being the first day, it was already clear to us the way it works, and I think it has everything to work out“, said the shirt 23, who made an analysis of the performance of Santos in the season so far.

eliminated gives South American Cup, the fish dropped in disadvantage against Athletic-PR in the dispute for a place in the semifinal of the Brazil’s Cup – defeat by 1×0 in the Arena da Baixada. At the brazilian, the team occupies only the 14th place with 22 points, four more than the America-MG, first team of drop zone. The atmosphere behind the scenes is one of demand, but also one of trust.

“We are all aware that we left a lot to be desired in the first round. We leave many points behind, especially at home, where we are very strong. So let’s face this beginning of the second round as a new trajectory, which starts tomorrow. We know the difficulty, but inside our house, with a new spirit, let’s do our best and leverage our journey to put Santos where he deserves, which is at the top“, completed.