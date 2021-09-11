Marvel fires Brazilian illustrator who made Bolsonaro comics

Marvel Comics announced yesterday that Joe Bennet, a Brazilian illustrator known for his work on the comic books “The Immortal Hulk”, will no longer collaborate with the publisher. The professional worked with Marvel for 25 years.

The reason for the dismissal was not disclosed by the company, however, recently a colleague of the Brazilian, AI Ewing, publicly declared that he would no longer work with him. This is due to a comic book with political content published by the same in February 2021.

“This isn’t the first time I’ve been aware of a problem with Joe. I’ve been talking backstage, but that doesn’t comfort the people who are the victims of this brutal propaganda,” Ewing said of the comic published by Bennett in issue # 43 of “The Immortal Huck”.

This, however, is not the first time that Joe has been involved in controversy over the content of his illustrations. In 2017, the Brazilian published on his social networks a drawing representing the then deputy Jair Bolsonaro as a hero who fights against the animal figures of other Brazilian politicians. The image, of course, sparked controversy.

If you’ve seen the image, you know what it is. An armored swordsman, which I assume represents Bolsonaro given Joe’s commentary, slaughtering tiny, scurrying people, with the buck teeth and ears of rats. And big noses. One of them is cosplaying Dracula. /two — Al Ewing Writes Comics (@Al_Ewing) September 2, 2021