Marvel fires Brazilian Joe Bennett, who did pro-Bolsonaro and anti-Semitic illustrations

Marvel Comics announced that Brazilian Joe Bennett, an artist known for his work in the comic book series “The Immortal Hulk”, will no longer work at the publisher, with which he has collaborated since 1994. Marvel did not provide an explanation in its official note, but the news that the Brazilian was cut out of “any future projects” came after American screenwriter Al Ewing, author of the Hulk stories illustrated by Bennett, registered on Twitter his repudiation of offensive drawings from Pará that once again circulated on social networks.
In posts published on September 2, Ewing referred with heavy criticism to an illustration by Bennett from 2017 that portrays Jair Bolsonaro as a knight and political opponents of the then federal deputy (Lula, Dilma, among others, as rats. Michel Temer, today approaching Bolsonaro, appears as a vampire.
The American screenwriter also recalled that Bennett inserted anti-Semitic drawings in “The Immortal Hulk” nº 43. The series, published in Brazil by Panini, will come to an end in the 50th edition, which hits the American market this month.
Ewing revealed that he had handled the case internally at Marvel and apologized to his followers for so far not having publicly criticized Bennett’s illustrations. He even added that this was not the only problematic case related to the Brazilian that came to his attention.
previous cases
The Brazilian had already been reprimanded in 2019 after making violent comments regarding a homophobic attack suffered by journalist Glenn Greenwald. Bennett erased the comments and apologized. In 2020, the illustrator received criticism for posting an image of the Woman-Hulk and responding to transphobic comments in the same post with laughing emojis, suggesting his approval.
In issue #43 of “The Immortal Hulk,” published in the US in February 2021, Bennett included what appears to be an anti-Semitic message at the bottom of a comic. After publication, Marvel “corrected” the design in digital versions and offered “corrected editions” of the printed magazines at no cost to the points of sale.
Bennett apologized for the case. At the time, an anonymous Marvel source told the US website CBR that the publisher “fully acknowledged” that it had overlooked the error.
Joe Benett did not comment on the ad on his social networks. Sought by GLOBO, he still hasn’t responded.
Brazilian pioneer at Marvel
Born in Belém do Pará 53 years ago, Benedito José Nascimento adopted the pseudonym Joe Bennett and worked for Marvel Comics since 1994, being a pioneer among the Brazilian team that collaborates with the American giant of superhero comics.
At Marvel, he has illustrated titles for characters such as Spider-Man, Captain America and Thor, having also designed for other American publishers, such as DC and Dark Horse. The 50 editions were his most outstanding work, nominated for several Eisner Awards, considered the Oscar of the comics.
Bennett’s next job at the publisher would be in a major title, “Timeless #1”, a unique edition that will kick off a new phase of the Marvel Universe. AHQ, written by Jed Mackay will now feature artwork by Kev Walker, Mark Bagley, and Greg Land.
