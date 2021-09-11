Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is confirmed for PlayStation in 2023!

Sony showed, this Thursday (09), during the PlayStation Showcase, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which will be released exclusively for PlayStation 5. The game will be released in 2023, yet without a specific date.

In addition to the disclosure, the company released a story trailer showing that Peter Parker and Miles Morales will have to team up to face Venom. Check out the first trailer below.

“It’s going to be really cool to push the limits of the console, but we’re also really excited to create new stories for Peter and Miles in this sequel. As in our previous Spider-Man games, we want to not only tell a great superhero story, but also show the human side of it, full of courage and humor and that digs deep into the essence of the people behind the mask.” said Ryan Schneider, Head of Franchise Strategy & Studio Relations at Insomniac Games.

The title will be led by Bryan Intihar (creative director) and Ryan Smith (game director). In addition to Venom, other villains will appear in the story to hunt down heroes. PlayStation also revealed that actor Tony Todd (from Candyman) will voice the symbiote of evil and that Yuri Lowenthal and Nadji Jeter will return to the roles of Peter and Miles, respectively.

