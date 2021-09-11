Mauro: Neymar’s outburst is difficult to understand. Even Galvão Bueno disagreed – 10/09/2021

With an important participation in the victory over Peru, with goal and assistance, Neymar vented after the game and said he did not know what to do with the shirt of the Brazilian team to be respected, a statement that had a response from Galvão Bueno, about being praised or criticized when deserve.

In the podcast Posse de Bola #159, Mauro Cezar Pereira says that it is difficult to understand the complaint of the number 10 of the Brazilian team and that when it comes to the point that Galvão Bueno disagrees, it is because Neymar is really wrong.

“He lives in this parallel universe. His outburst at the end of the game is a very difficult thing to understand, what does he want anyway? I don’t know and I don’t want to understand, to be honest. Damn what he thinks for me, what he doesn’t think, because really. ‘What do I do for these guys to respect me?’ Even Galvão Bueno disagreed with him, look how impressive it is,” says Mauro Cezar.

“Galvão Bueno started bugging and when even Galvão Bueno bugs Neymar, there’s something wrong with Neymar because you’re managing to attract criticism even from those who will never criticize, except when Brazil takes 7-1, it’s eliminated from the Cup”, he completes.

The journalist also points out how Tite does not remove Neymar from the team even if it is to protect him, with another game in which the player was shown a yellow card at the end of the game, with a favorable score and without justification.

“He is untouchable, against Chile he was dragging his feet and the coach didn’t replace him. The truth is, he lives in a parallel universe, surrounded by parrots, no one will say anything to him other than ‘yes, sir. he’s right.’ That seems to be his life and in the Brazilian team environment he is the owner, he does what he wants,” says Mauro.

“Tite demonstrates that he doesn’t have, I don’t know if the word is courage, autonomy, authority, I don’t know which word might be more appropriate, but he doesn’t take the guy and it seems he can’t. Even to preserve him, to prevent him from getting a red card, as he almost didn’t in the end,” he concludes.

