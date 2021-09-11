MBL act attracts part of the left against Bolsonaro, but PT stays out

by

  • Mariana Schreiber – @marischreiber
  • From BBC News Brasil in Brasilia

Protester asks for impeachment of Bolsonaro, in June, in front of Congress; act this Sunday will bring together leaders from the right and left

After leading the protests for the impeachment of then president Dilma Rousseff (PT) in 2016, the Free Brazil Movement (MBL) and Vem Pra Rua are now trying to repeat the dose against Jair Bolsonaro.

The two groups, who resisted taking to the streets before on the grounds that it would not be safe amidst the covid-19 pandemic, called for events this Sunday (09/12), and are trying to attract their former adversaries, that is, parties and left moves.

For this purpose, the initial motto of the call was abandoned, “Neither Bolsonaro, Nor Lula”, which defended the strengthening of an alternative presidential candidacy to the dispute that is currently polarized between the current president and former PT president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Now, the protest agenda is unified into one, the “Out, Bolsonaro”. White was also chosen as the official color of the events — the wish is that the left will attend, but give up the traditional red and party flags, a proposal that generates controversy on the other side.