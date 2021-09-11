Medvedev runs over Aliassime to reach final in search of first Grand Slam title

Russian Daniil Medvedev is in the final of US Open. Playing this Friday at Arthur Ashe Stadium, the seed number 2 gave no chance to Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, in the semifinal of the men’s group.

Medvedev beat Canadian seed 12 in the tournament by 3 sets to 0, with splits of 6-4, 7-5 and 6-2.

Aliassime even sketched a reaction after losing the first set and had a break up in the second half and even served to close, but succumbed to the opponent.

Medvedev remained focused and ran over his rival.

With the result, Medvedev returns to the US Open final after two years. In 2019, he lost to Rafael Nadal in a 5-set decision.

This is the third Slam final for the Russian, who has lost just one set in his campaign so far. This year, he was defeated in the Australian Open decision by Novak Djokovic.

The Serb could be your opponent again. In the other semi, Djokovic faces German Alexander Zverev.