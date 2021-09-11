Moacyr Franco regrets not having his name remembered

Moacyr Franco shows that he is upset with the artistic class for not remembering his trajectory. In an interview with journalist Maria Fortuna, from the newspaper O Globo, the famous, who already presented a program on TV Excelsior, in 1963, and acted in other successful television projects, regrets having forgotten his name.

“I keep trying to prove to them that I existed. There comes a time when everything is lost. Nobody talks about me, about my glorious past. I was never talked about much. Sometimes I’m in the middle of a story and it embarrasses me because they think I’m lying. Then I say, ‘you can ask the… ih, he died!’, ‘I know, I was with the… died!’. All died! But I have no regrets, I started working”, says Moacyr.

In addition, the famous says that the work decreased due to the pandemic. Despite difficulties, Franco recorded the second season of Globo’s series Segunda Escolha, which will still be shown.

“She took my job and my copyright. They closed the bars, where there was always a song of mine playing. It ended with the country shows, who sing my songs. My show was for old people, but the old people died”, says the actor about the difficulties that the coronavirus pandemic brought.

The crisis caused by the pandemic

Not only the artistic class was affected by the coronavirus pandemic. With restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of the virus, thousands of companies and businesses went into crisis and closed their doors.

Bars, restaurants and concert halls – places where they need a public and usually cause crowds of people – needed to cease their activities temporarily or permanently.

How to prevent Covid-19

There are several ways to prevent Covid-19. Avoiding places with many people, wearing a mask and washing hands whenever possible with gel alcohol or soap and water help to avoid contamination by the virus. In addition, it is important to take the vaccine, which is being distributed in several cities across the country.

The importance of the virus vaccine

According to experts, it is important to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, as it reduces the risk of worsening or dying from the disease. The greater the number of people vaccinated, the number of deaths tends to decrease. Therefore, it is recommended to pay attention to the dates on which doses are being applied in the place where you live, whether in Brazil or abroad.

