Monza has blue skies and heat on Saturday for the Italian GP sprint race

HOW WAS ITALY’S GP CLASSIFICATION | F1 Summary, highlights and schedule

If on Friday the sky was overcast for the TL1 and the classification of the Italian GP, ​​in Monza, on Saturday (11), the day that will mark the realization of free practice 2 and the second sprint race of Formula 1, it will be of blue skies throughout the day in the region of the legendary racecourse, located in Lombardy, northern part of the country.

The weather forecast for the next few hours points to zero chance of rain and a lot of heat. According to the specialized website Weather Channel, the ambient temperature throughout the day will vary between 25 and 28ºC. The heat peak of the day will occur precisely at the time of the F1 sprint race, with a start scheduled for 4:30 pm (local time) and lasting 18 laps.

▶️ Subscribe to the two GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

This Saturday’s F1 sprint race will be on a dry track (Photo: Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)

For the main event of the day, the predicted wind speed during the sprint race is only 8 km/h, with gusts blowing southwards, and a relative humidity of 40%.

Valtteri Bottas will start in first position in the second sprint race in Formula 1 history and will have Lewis Hamilton beside him in the front row. Championship leader Max Verstappen will be third on the grid and will start side by side with Lando Norris’ McLaren. Daniel Ricciardo, with the other McLaren car, leaves in fifth, while Pierre Gasly, with AlphaTauri, closes the third row of the starting lineup.

Formula 1 starts accelerating again this Saturday from 7:00 am (GMT-3) with free practice 2. The sprint race, or qualifying race, is scheduled for 11:30 am. O BIG PRIZE follow everything LIVE and in REAL TIME.