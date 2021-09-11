Moving average of deaths has been declining for 19 days

With 672 deaths registered by Covid-19 in Brazil this Friday, the 10th, the moving average of deaths reached 453.7 and once again reached the lowest value of 2021 – the last time the index was lower was in 13 from November. In addition, there are 19 consecutive days in which the death curve is declining. Added to stability, there are 79 days in which the rate does not increase. The last time was on June 22nd.











Vaccination in Salvador (BA)





The moving average of new cases is also in a falling scenario. With 15,930 diagnoses in the last 24 hours, the index reached 16,967.0, 32.44% lower than two weeks ago and the lowest since November 8th. There are 12 consecutive days in which the curve of new infections has decreased in Brazil, according to a survey carried out by VEJA.

The calculation of moving averages made by the VEJA survey consists of adding up all the records from the last seven days and dividing the total by seven. Thus, it is possible to have a broad view of the current moment of the pandemic. The graphs at the end of the article show the daily evolution of the moving average in Brazil, in the five geographic regions, in the 26 states of the Federation (plus the Federal District) and in the 27 capitals of the country.

With 15,930 new cases and 672 deaths, Brazil reaches 20.974,829 Covid-19 diagnoses and 585,846 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

