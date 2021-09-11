NBA Releases Preseason Schedule, Brooklyn and Lakers Face Off | nba

This Friday, the NBA announced the preseason game schedule, which runs from October 3rd to 15th. The regular season starts on the 19th. And the first duel is the most anticipated of the year. The star-studded Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers face off on day one at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

There will be 66 games in total. On the 4th, 18 more teams make their debuts, with highlights to Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers, also in Los Angeles, and Golden State Warrios against Portland Trail Blazers, in Portland.

+ Lakers get the Warriors, and the Bucks get the Nets in the regular season opener

LeBron James Brooklyn Nets vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA Basketball — Photo: Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The official presentation for the start of training for all franchises takes place on September 28th. The regular season starts on October 19th and runs until April 10th. Play-in games take place between April 12th and 15th. Playoffs start the next day. The All-Star Game weekend runs from February 18th to 20th.

Check out the first games

Brooklyn Nets vs Los Angeles Lakers

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors

Charlotte Hornets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

New Orleans Pelicans vs Minnesota Timberwolves

Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers

Phoenix Suns vs Sacramento Kings

Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics

Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat

Utah Jazz vs San Antonio Spurs

Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Clippers