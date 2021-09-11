Netflix launches this week (10/09/2021)

In weekend week, Friday came earlier and we very much doubt that anyone is complaining. And what better way to enjoy the weekend than watching the releases that hit Netflix? There’s not much news, but the Canaltech highlighted some productions for you to keep an eye on and enjoy your subscription to the fullest, watching the best movies and series that hit the most popular streaming service in the world.

The list of debuts is quite eclectic, and without a doubt the biggest highlight is the debut of season 6 of Lucifer, which always stirs the audience and generates commotion on social networks. Netflix has promised that these will be the final episodes of the plot, so get ready to say goodbye to your favorite characters. The story picks up right where it left off: an upheaval that shakes the life of the brooding man and puts him in God’s place. The consequences of that, what his relationship with Chloe will look like and more are what we’re going to discover now.

Another series that is shrouded in hype and has now arrived on Netflix is Inspiration4: Star Travel. With five episodes, the documentary miniseries shows in detail how SpaceX’s first flight into space was 100% manned by civilians, from training new astronauts to traveling around the Earth. But what stands out the most here is the almost reality-show nature of the show, after all the mission is only planned for September 15th: in other words, you’ll watch things practically at the same time they happen.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Also in this documentary footprint, Netflix made available Them Against Serial Killer. The production focuses on a specific case of the famous assassin Guy Georges, who became known in France as The Beast of the Bastille for having raped and killed about seven young people between 1991 and 1997. Filled with testimonials, the doc shows which were the clues and how the evidence that a police chief obtained thanks to the help of the mother of one of the victims was collected and that led to the arrest of the serial killer.

To suspense fans, the Netflix booked a great surprise this week. The streaming service catalog received German Invisible Hunt, whose plot is taking the breath away of many people. In the film, a group of friends decide to go on an expedition in the forest for a bachelor party for one of them. All goes well when, unexpectedly, they hear several gunshots. Unable to know exactly where the shots are coming from, let alone who is shooting, they find themselves trapped and will have to fight to survive.

To close today’s nomination round, one of the releases that has been drawing attention on Netflix this week is the action Kate. Starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead and produced by the director of John Wick, the film tells the story of an extremely meticulous and skilled assassin who discovered she had been poisoned on a mission targeting a member of the Yakuza. With less than 24 hours of life left, she will use every second to get revenge on her killers before her body deteriorates for good. On this journey of hate, she just didn’t expect to become friends with the teenage daughter of one of her previous victims.

Found little and want more? No problem. While it’s not that extensive, the full list of Netflix releases for the week has other options you can enjoy. As always, the Canaltech not only does it list all the premieres for you, it also includes all the links. So, your only job is to choose your favorite movie or series, click and press play. Good fun!

Complete list of Netflix releases this week

09/04

No new movies, series and/or episodes were released in the Netflix catalog that day.

05/09

06/09

07/09

09/08

09/09

9/10