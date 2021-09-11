New coming around! Check out 4 changes that WhatsApp must make – 11/09/2021

WhatsApp is working on several new features for upcoming updates. And four of them may please you: new privacy setting, which allows you to hide the last visa, photo and details of certain contacts; more modern conversational balloon design; reaction with emojis to messages and search by date in chats.

According to the specialized website WABetaInfo, which tends to anticipate the news of the messaging app, the tools are still under development, and for the time being they have not even been available in the beta (testing) version of the application — but this could already happen in the next update.

1. Hide the visa last

A few years ago, WhatsApp introduced three privacy settings: “last seen” (with it turned off, your contacts can no longer see when you last signed in), “profile photo” and “about” (summary of your profile). It is possible to choose whether we want everyone to see, no one to see or just our contacts.

In other words, if you don’t want a specific contact to see your activity, you need to hide it from everyone. Soon, finally, WhatsApp should include the option “my contacts except…”, in which you can select who to hide the information from

Of course, it’s a two-way street: if you determine that a certain person doesn’t see your “last seen,” you won’t see theirs either.

WhatsApp is planning to add the “My contacts except…” option for Last Seen, Profile Picture and About, so you will be able to exclude specific contacts without disabling the feature!

Note: you cannot see the last seen of excluded contacts. Availability: in the future update. pic.twitter.com/LWTihboePd — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) September 7, 2021

2. Chat balloons

In the latest version 2.21.13.2 of WhatsApp beta for Android, the “balloons” of conversations are already with a new design. In a future update, iOS beta testers will also receive a similar new feature.

In both light and dark mode, the chat balloons will gain a modern look, with rounded corners, a different shade of green, bigger and more spacious. See the comparison between the “old” model and the one already in the beta app for Android:

If you didn’t see the previous news, WhatsApp is planning to redesign chat bubbles on WhatsApp for iOS for a future update.

This screenshot shows the full comparison: new colors, style and they’re larger. Follow me to discover more details about all other upcoming changes pic.twitter.com/IFNF33tfZ5 — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) September 5, 2021

3. Reaction with emojis

There is not much information about this function in development yet. But WABetaInfo this week released a screenshot of a message that reportedly received seven reactions with assorted emojis, in a conversation on the iOS app.

According to the site, it would be possible to react with any emoji available in the app — unlike what happens in Instagram chat and Facebook Messenger, where only some pictures/feelings are available.

Reactions aren’t anonymous—in the case of a group, everyone can see who reacted—and it’s possible to react to the same message multiple times, with different emojis.

? When you send a reaction, you can select any emoji.

? Messages can have an infinite amount of reactions, but if you have more than 999 reactions, you will read “999+”.

? Everyone can see who reacted to a message. Availability: in a future WhatsApp update on iOS & Android! pic.twitter.com/HWLybLKkkx — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) September 4, 2021

4. Search by date

Another long-awaited feature that is still in the early stages of development is the option to search by date in chats. Sometimes we know the day a conversation we’re looking for happened, but it’s hard to find it by words, or we want to go to the beginning of a very long chat without having to scroll up.

The date search, which has existed for years in rival Telegram, could solve these difficulties. WABetaInfo also released a screenshot of iOS where you can see the triggered selector. This means that WhatsApp plans to release this feature.

Did you like the news that you should paint around?