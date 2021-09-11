New generation of Ford Ranger to be unveiled later in 2021







New Ford Ranger in testing. Photo: Ford / Disclosure

It’s a little while before we get to know the new generation of Ford Ranger. The American automaker revealed this Thursday (9) the first official images of the new medium pickup, still camouflaged. Ford also confirmed that the new Ranger will be presented in 2021, reaching the first markets in 2022. In Brazil, the pickup should only be launched in 2023.

Ford also released a short video, just over 1 minute. While it doesn’t reveal much about the model’s look, it shows the new Ranger still camouflaged in tests in extreme conditions in different terrains — such as mud, snow, sand and rock — and highlights the future truck’s off-road capabilities. . In a statement, Ford says that the new generation of Ranger will be “the strongest, most capable and connected ever developed by the brand”.





On the outside, one of the few details visible in the video are the headlights with a “C”-shaped LED visual signature. However, it is possible to see that the future generation of Ranger will have a design of straight lines, and front grille inspired by the current F-150. The platform will be the same as the current model, and the new pickup will have body options with a single, extended and double cab.





Inside, the new generation of Ranger should gain a more refined finish, as well as new equipment to distance itself from the Ford Maverick pickup. Under the hood, rumors indicate that the pickup will have a hybrid version capable of making 33 km/l of gasoline. It combines the 2.3 EcoBoost engine with an electric motor.





The combined power will be 367 hp and the torque of 680 Nm. The other options should be the 2.0 twin-turbo engines of 213 hp and 499 Nm, and the 3.0 V6 turbodiesel of 253 hp and 596 Nm, which already equips the bigger sister F- 150. Transmission shall be 10-speed automatic with all-wheel or front-wheel drive options.





Despite the proximity of the world launch, the new generation of Ford Ranger will take a while to arrive in Brazil. Like the current model, the new pickup will be produced in Argentina, but only in 2023. It is part of the US$ 580 million investment cycle that the American automaker will carry out at the General Pacheco plant, which may also include the unprecedented SUV Everest.