New method uses SSD to prevent ransonware attacks

A new method for digital hijacking attacks (ransomware) to be stopped before they cause damage is being developed by several researchers from multiple international universities.

Called SSD-Insider++, the smart firmware was proposed by a team of researchers from several universities, including the University of Central Florida and the Department of Cybersecurity at Ewha Women’s University.

The SSD-Insider++ runs on the disk controller, being a modified version of firmware (an essential program for the functioning of parts, which does not depend on the computer’s operating system, for example) of SSD. It can identify patterns commonly found in ransomware attacks.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Always monitoring the activity of the storage disk where it is installed, upon detecting anything that is similar to malicious activity patterns, SSD-Insider++ disables the SSD’s read and write functions, allowing users to remove the malicious file before it damages occur.

Data recovery

Furthermore, the study also suggests that SSD-Insider++ can revert any damaged file in seconds, using SSD’s operational features to instantly recover any infected data. All of these functions are performed in exchange for a small loss of latency, according to the research.

SSD-Insider++, according to the researchers, had a 100% success rate on both commercial computers and research-grade equipment, being able to reverse damage and identify attacks caused by ransomware such as WannaCry and Mole within 10 seconds. The increase in SSD latency, in these tests, reached 12.8%.

The researchers also mentioned, in comments made to The Register website, that, as it is a firmware-level solution, in the future, if successful, the SSD-Insider++ could be factory-installed on the disks, if there is interest from the manufacturers. .

Source: The Register, TechRadar