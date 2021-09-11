New phase of vaccination against covid starts this Saturday in Jaraguá

Health Immunization will cover young people from 17 years old and priority group from 15 to 17. In addition to them, people aged 85 years or more, who received the two doses until March 18, are being called to apply the booster

10 Sep 2021 – 5:38 pm Per Janici Demetrius

The Municipality of Jaraguá do Sul, through the Municipal Health Department, informs that, given the receipt of doses intended for the vaccination of young people and adolescents against covid-19, the Municipality will start this Saturday (11) the immunization from this audience, starting with young people over the age of 17 and priority groups over 15 (see list below). This new stage of the National Immunization Plan, also starting this Saturday (11), comprises also the booster dose for seniors over 85 years old and whose second dose has been applied until March 18, ie six months ago. In the case of elderly people bedridden or residing in shelters, nursing homes or similar institutions, vaccination can be carried out on the spot, with the family member or guardian simply contacting the nearest Basic Health Unit and informing the condition.

The municipal secretary of Health, Alceu Gilmar Moretti, points out that at the time of receiving the vaccine, the young person must be accompanied by their parents/guardians or present a signed statement to receive the first dose (D1) of the immunizing agent against covid-19. The statement is available on the official website of the Municipality of Jaraguá do Sul (jaraguadosul.sc.gov.br), on the Covid Panel.

For this audience, Pfizer’s immunizing agent is applied exclusively, the only one authorized by Anvisa, so far, for children under 18 years of age.

He also recommends that the information related to priority groups and the need for proof with documents be carefully verified. It also emphasizes that, if the young person included in the priority groups does not obtain the required documentation, he or she can wait a few days to be covered by age.

In addition to these groups, the first dose applied remains released (D1) for people of any age over 18, as well as the application of the second dose (D2) according to the date on the vaccination card or that have a delayed vaccination schedule against covid.

Click and download the declaration here

GUIDELINES

Booster Vaccination 85 years + (Pfizer immunizer, preferably, as directed by the Ministry of Health)

People who received both doses of vaccine six months ago (before March 18)

Present personal document with photo

Vaccination Card

Proof of address

Vaccination 17 years old (Pfizer Immunizer)

The adolescent must be accompanied by their parents and/or legal guardians or bring the Declaration of Authorization for Adolescents available on the city’s website signed by a parent or legal guardian

Present personal document with photo

Vaccination Card

Proof of address

Priority Group Vaccination from 15 to 17 years old: (Pfizer immunizer). It includes: pregnant women, postpartum women, breastfeeding women, people with permanent disabilities and those with comorbidities.

For pregnant women, postpartum women and lactating women, after evaluating the risks and benefits in a shared decision between the woman and her assistant physician, pregnant women and postpartum women must prove their condition through:

Pregnant/prenatal care card

Child birth certificate or birth certificate

In addition to the presentation of a prescription or medical statement attesting to your condition, accompanied by an identity document with photo and proof of residence.

Adolescents must be accompanied by their parents and/or legal guardians or carry the Declaration of Authorization for Adolescents available on the city’s website signed by a parent or legal guardian

Present personal document with photo

Vaccination Card

Proof of address

You must submit one of the documents listed below, which indicates the permanent disability or comorbidity:

Medical report

Declaration of the Multidisciplinary Team

Official document with indication of disability

Free public transport cards that indicate the condition of permanent disability

PERMANENT DISABILITY:

Motor limitation: great difficulty or inability to walk/climb stairs

Hearing Limitation: great difficulty or inability to hear

Visual impairment: great difficulty or inability to see

Permanent Intellectual Limitation: limit for daily activities such as working, playing and studying

Comorbidities:

Diabetes Mellitus

Hereditary Metabolic Diseases: Gaucher Disease and Mucopolysaccharidoses

Chronic lung diseases: Severe asthma with continuous use of corticosteroids, cystic fibrosis, pulmonary fibrosis and bronchodysplasia

Heart Diseases

Chronic Liver Disease

Chronic Kidney Disease

Chronic Neurological Diseases: Hereditary and Degenerative Diseases

Immunosuppression: HIV/AIDS, Neoplasm under current chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatment and transplant recipients

Rheumatic Diseases

Inflammatory Bowel Diseases: Crohn’s and Ulcerative Colitis

Hemoglobinopathies: sickle cell anemia and thalassemia major

Severe Obesity: BMI z-score>+3

Down’s syndrome

Related Matters

General Guaramirim resident needs help buying an electric scooter Anderson, popular ‘wild boar’, is running a raffle with 36 prizes; Know how to help General Government launches program to raise HDI in Santa Catarina municipalities The actions will be focused on the areas that most impact the quality of life of residents, such as income generation, school dropouts, infant mortality and early death Health Starts distribution of doses of covid vaccine for adolescents in SC In order to be vaccinated, adolescents must be authorized by their parents or guardians. Health Jaraguá resumes application of the first dose of the vaccine against covid-19

See more of Health