New story trailer revealed on PlayStation Showcase

This Tuesday (9), the PlayStation Showcase showing the biggest news that will arrive on Sony consoles very soon. Between them, we had an explosive trailer of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

Last time, we looked at the game mechanics in detail, but this time the Square Enix decided to give a taste of the history of his next production.

Between scenes showing new characters that can join the Guardian cast, such as the dog Cosmos, we know a little about the past of Peter Quill, the new troop and the Grand Unifier Raker, who will act as a villain in the game. Check out:

In Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, we will exclusively take control of Star-Lord in a multi-planet action adventure. We had a little preview of the ship combat, but we don’t have details on how it will work.

Your team allies can help in combat using special powers, but they won’t be playable in this adventure. They will need to confront the Church of Truth, which is harnessing the power of innocent people across the galaxy for power.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy arrives in October 26, 2021 for PlayStation 4|5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch.

