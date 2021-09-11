Neymar shoots back on social media, mocks the media and celebrates ‘Fat Day’: ‘Happy Birthday to us’

The fifa date of Brazilian Team was marked, in addition to the victories, with the extrafield of Neymar.

This Friday, the athlete returned to mock the criticisms about his weight, as had already done it on Thursday after the victory over Peru, and celebrated “Fat Day” on social networks.

“Since the media is always right, congratulations for us”, wrote the number 10 of Brazil, in his Stories of Instagram.

During the period with the selection, right in the first game, Neymar was the target of several criticisms.

With a performance below expectations against Chile, there was a lot of questioning about the athlete’s physical form.

In this ocasion, he also used social media to counter and fired ironies at those who claimed he was potbellied.

In the last round of qualifiers, after beat peru on thursday, O shirt 10 of Brazil vented and claimed lack of respect.

“I don’t know anymore what I do for the guys to respect. This is normal, it’s been around for a long time. Reporters, commentators, others too,” said the athlete from PSG.

Known as “Fat Day”, September 10 highlights the fight against fat phobia and seeks social awareness of people who are often the targets of jokes.