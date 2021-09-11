One in 5 students aged 13 to 17 has already suffered sexual violence, says IBGE | education

Among Brazilian students aged 13 to 17, from public and private schools, 20% say they have suffered sexual violence at some point in their lives : were touched, manipulated or kissed against their will, or had body parts exposed without authorization. In the group of boys, the index is also worrying, although lower: 9%.

The conclusion is the National Survey of School Health (PeNSE) 2019, released this Friday (10) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). Through population sampling, the agency distributed questionnaires to young people from the 7th grade of elementary school to the 3rd of high school, with a guarantee of anonymity in the responses.

According to the survey, the most serious act (forced sexual intercourse) was also suffered more frequently by female students: 8.8% of them said they were victims of such a crime. Among boys, the percentage was 3.7%.

The data reflect a pre-pandemic reality. During the period of confinement, reports of sexual abuse against children and adolescents increased, according to experts. The World Health Organization (WHO) itself had also issued a warning about the increased risk of violence in the domestic environment during quarantine.

Problem is bigger in the North region

Analyzing the data by region, students aged 13 to 17 in the northern states were the ones who most reported having suffered sexual violence (17.1%).

In Amapá, for example, the rate reached 23.9% among girls.

Boyfriends are the most frequent aggressors

In the questionnaire, students were able to mention one or more perpetrators of sexual violence. Almost a third (29.1%) indicated their boyfriend or girlfriend as the aggressor.

Next, the following were mentioned: friends (24.8%), strangers (20.7%) and other family members besides father and mother (16.4%).

Other survey highlights:

Below, see a summary of the main findings of the IBGE survey with students aged 13 to 17:

47% they said they already stayed drunk;

they said they already stayed 22.6% already tried cigarette (half of them under the age of 14);

already tried (half of them under the age of 14); 7.9% of the girls who have already had sexual intercourse. got pregnant at least once (the incidence is three times higher in the public network);

of the girls who have already had sexual intercourse. at least once (the incidence is three times higher in the public network); 21.4% say they feel that the ‘life is not worth it’.