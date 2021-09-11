Outside So Paulo, Daniel Alves posts a cryptic message on Instagram

Daniel Alves arrived from Seleo Brasileira, but did not perform at So Paulo and was dismissed (Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF)

A few hours after the So Paulo board announced that Daniel Alves would no longer play for the São Paulo club, the right-back posted an enigmatic message on his social networks. “We don’t need to show who we were, we just need to be who we are!!!” wrote the 38-year-old on Instagram.

The So Paulo board informed this Friday that Daniel Alves is no longer available to Hernn Crespo. That’s because the athlete did not reappear in the CT of Barra Funda after defending the Brazilian team in three matches of the South American Qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup.

The defender claims that he will only return to defending the Morumbi club after Tricolor pays its debts, which total approximately R$ 11 million.

“This is a doubt that So Paulo recognizes, so much so that last week it has already made a proposal seeking, precisely, the understanding and settlement of this proposal, which was not accepted by the athlete’s representatives, something common. The negotiation will continue, involving the the legal department and the finance department,” said football director Carlos Belmonte.