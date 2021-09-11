Palmeiras leads request by 17 clubs to overturn public injunction in Flamengo games | brazilian series a

Palmeiras is leading a joint action of 17 Serie A clubs in the STJD so that the injunction that allows the public in Flamengo matches be suspended or judged before the deadline set today, which is September 23rd.

In addition to Flamengo, Atlético-MG and Cuiabá do not sign the protocol document – ​​Galo already has an injunction to have an audience in their games, but intends to follow the majority decision.

The goal of the clubs is for the STJD to reconsider the decision that favors Flamengo:

Or immediately revoking the injunction;

Or suspending it until the trial, scheduled for the 23rd.

Empty Maracanã: Flamengo defends immediate public release — Photo: Luã Vitor / Maracanã

Last Wednesday, the CBF and 19 Serie A clubs got together and decided that Serie A games will continue without a public.

Hours before the meeting, Flamengo published an official statement stating that “it is not up to the clubs or the CBF” to decide on the presence of the public in the stadiums. Therefore, the club did not participate in the meeting. This week, the City of Rio de Janeiro allowed what it called a “test event” with the public in three matches of the rubro-negro team at Maracanã, one of them for Brasileirão, against Grêmio.

During the meeting, Atlético-MG recalled that it also has an injunction that allows it to send games with the presence of the public, but made it clear that he will not use it because he prefers collective understanding.

The Brasileirão games still did not have a public in 2021, despite the release of the authorities in some cities. The clubs, with the exception of Flamengo, believe that the return must be at the same time for everyone. In São Paulo, for example, Governor João Doria stated that there will only be public release in the stadiums from November 1st..

Hours before the meeting, there was embarrassment in the WhatsApp group of Serie A club presidents. The president of Flamengo, Rodolfo Landim, shared the official note in which he explained the reasons why he would not participate in the meeting and was charged by some peers.

Rodolfo Landim was criticized by the presidents of other clubs — Photo: Alexandre Lago

“Is that how you want to talk about the League?”, “Is it with this attitude that clubs are preached?” were some of the comments from other presidents.