Paulinho assists, but Leverkusen takes Dortmund’s upset with Haaland’s show | german football

After shining for Norway in the Qualifiers, striker Erling Haaland returned to show in the Bundesliga after the FIFA Date. With two goals and an assist from the 21-year-old Nordic phenomenon, Borussia Dortmund defeated Bayer Leverkusen 4-3, in a comeback and away from home.

Gold medalist at the Tokyo Olympic Games, forward Paulinho started at Leverkusen, even giving the pass to the goal by Wirtz, aged just 18, who opened the game’s scoreboard (watch below).

1 of 3 Haaland celebrates Dortmund’s goal over Leverkusen — Photo: REUTERS Haaland celebrates Dortmund’s goal over Leverkusen — Photo: REUTERS

See the updated German Championship table, whose leader is Wolfsburg, who, also this Saturday, beat Greuther Furth by 2-0, kept 100% of their performance and reached 12 points. Dortmund are second with nine, while Leverkusen are sixth with seven points.

2 of 3 Paulinho celebrates Wirtz’s goal for Leverkusen over Dortmund — Photo: REUTERS Paulinho celebrates Wirtz’s goal for Leverkusen over Dortmund — Photo: REUTERS

Haaland show starts with headbutt

Florian Wirtz, just 18, opened the scoring for Leverkusen in the nineth minute, but striker Haaland equalized with an impressive header in the 37th minute. Top scorer in the last Euro alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, Czech Patrik Schick scored in injury time in the first half and put Leverkusen in advantage again.

Julian Brandt, at four of the second stage after Haaland’s heel, tied. However, six minutes later, Leverkusen made the third with a shot by Moussa Diaby from the edge of the area.

Once again, Dortmund tied with a free-kick from Portuguese defender Raphael Guerreiro. The comeback came at 32 with Haaland converting a penalty suffered by Marco Reus.