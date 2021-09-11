Paulinho’s Widow, from Filme Nova, explains the misunderstanding of pregnancy – Famous

Elaine Soares, Paulinho’s widow, clarifies misunderstanding about pregnancy (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

After posting on instagram about pregnancy, Elaine Soares, widow of Paulinho, vocalist of the group New clothes, explained that it was all a misunderstanding. The singer’s wife is not expecting a child and commented on the matter again, but now, in an interview with Revista Quem.

“I never said I was pregnant. I went to see a doctor where the sperms are frozen and he told me I could start the exams anytime I wanted. But I’m not in the emotional state to start the exam. This is one dream I had, to continue his life, the life of the only man I ever loved,” said Elaine.

The widow explained that the post was nothing more than a tribute to the musician, who would turn 69 last Monday (06/09). The singer died in December of last year, victim of COVID-19. Elaine said that she did not start treatment to become pregnant.

“I have his sperm frozen because in 2009 we thought about having a child. I’m the only one allowed to use them whenever I want, but as I’m suffering a lot of grief and September 6th was his birthday, I posted it. a belly, which wasn’t mine, and I said that my dream was to continue because I was going to have a little bit of it in me,” said Elaine. Check out what the post said: