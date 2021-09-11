Pelé remains in the ICU and recovers satisfactorily after tumor removal, says medical bulletin | São Paulo

Former soccer player Edson Arantes Nascimento, Pelé, 80 years old, remains hospitalized in the Albert Einstein hospital, in the South Zone of São Paulo, this Friday (10) and is recovering in a “satisfactory manner” after removal of tumor in the right colon last Saturday (4).

“The patient Edson Arantes do Nascimento has been recovering satisfactorily, he is conscious, talking actively and keeping vital signs within normal limits. He remains in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU)”, says the medical bulletin released on Friday.

On his Instagram profile, Pelé posted that “with each passing day I feel a little better”. He also said that he is “eager to play again” and, while he is in hospital, he takes the opportunity to talk with his family and also rest.

“My friends, with each passing day I feel a little better. I’m looking forward to playing again, but I’ll still recover for a few more days. While I’m here, I take the opportunity to talk a lot with my family and rest. Thank you. again for all the loving messages. Soon we’ll be together again!”

2 of 2 Post by King Pelé on Instagram this Friday (10). — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Post by King Pelé on Instagram this Friday (10). — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

He was expected to leave the ICU and go to his room on Tuesday (7).

The tumor was identified during routine cardiovascular and laboratory tests on August 31, and the material was sent for pathological analysis.