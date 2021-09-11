Pelé remains in the ICU, but is recovering satisfactorily, says bulletin – 10/09/2021 – Sports

The Albert Einstein hospital released this Friday (10) a new bulletin on Pelé’s health status, hospitalized since the 31st. According to the statement, the King of Football is still in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit), is conscious and recovers satisfactorily.

“The patient Edson Arantes do Nascimento has been recovering satisfactorily, he is conscious, talking actively and keeping vital signs within normal limits. He remains in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU)”, informed the hospital.

Pelé’s official Instagram account also posted a message: “My friends, with each passing day I feel a little better. I take this opportunity to talk a lot with my family and to rest. Thanks again for all the affectionate messages. Soon we will be together again!”

At the age of 80, Pelé underwent surgery to remove a colon tumor. Initially, he had been admitted to Albert Einstein to perform his routine tests, which should have been done last year, but were postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

On the day that Pelé went to the hospital, his communication team denied reports that he had fainted. Through social networks, they published a statement from the former athlete stating that he was in good health.

The former player, who will turn 81 next month, still has sequelae from three surgeries performed in recent years, one to place a hip prosthesis and two others to correct it. He also has problems with his right knee. These setbacks have made it difficult for him to get around.

Families, friends and people who work with Pelé are demanding that he apply more in physiotherapy sessions.​