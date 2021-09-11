Pelé remains in the ICU, recovers in a “satisfactory manner” and says: “Soon we’ll be together” | soccer

The medical bulletin released by the Hospital Albert Einstein on Friday said that Pelé has been recovering in a “satisfactory manner” from the tumor he removed from the right colon, in the intestine. The surgery was performed last Saturday, and since then the King of Football has been in the ICU.

“The patient Edson Arantes do Nascimento has been recovering satisfactorily, is conscious, actively talking and maintaining vital signs within normal limits. He remains in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU)”, says the bulletin.

The latest bulletin had been released on Monday. On social media, he showed optimism:

– My friends, with each passing day I feel a little better. I’m looking forward to playing again, but I’m still going to recover for a few more days. While I’m here, I take the opportunity to talk a lot with my family and to rest. Thanks again for all the loving messages. We’ll be together again soon!

Last Wednesday, through a social network, Pelé said he was recovering well from the procedure. In the same post, the King of Football paid tribute to singer Roberto Carlos, who lost his son Dudu Braga, aged 52, after a battle with cancer.

The 80-year-old former player was admitted to Hospital Albert Einstein, in São Paulo, on August 31st. At the time, he had said that he feels good, ready to “face this great match one more time with a smile on his face”.

