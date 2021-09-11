Perfect in the second round of Serie B, Botafogo seeks to assert field command against Londrina

A chance to survive and still impose an advantage to stay in the G4. O Botafogo face the Londoner this Saturday, for the 23rd round of the Series B of Brasileirão, at Nilton Santos Stadium, with positive credentials in the competition. The match will be broadcast in real time on the LANCE! website.

The team led by Enderson Moreira is the best host of the Brazilian Championship – eight wins in ten games – and is 100% successful in the second round. The team arrives packed for the duel.

A lot of this goes through the coach. Since Enderson debuted for Botafogo, no club has scored more points or conceded fewer goals than Alvinegro in Serie B. The coach – who is suspended for this match – won all the matches he played at Nilton Santos Stadium.

Numbers are “just numbers”, of course, but Botafogo arrives accredited and with favoritism against Londrina, in the relegation zone. Internally, players and coaching staff treat all matches as “finals” and face opponents the same regardless of their position in the table.

The match matters a lot, as the competitors are following Botafogo in the G4. In 4th place, Alvinegro is closely followed by Guarani, Hawaii and Nautical – and it can even be overtaken if they don’t win and they get a positive result in the matches they will play.