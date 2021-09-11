Pfizer delivers 8.97 million new doses to Brazil

Between September 8th and 12th, Pfizer Brasil delivers to the Ministry of Health 8.97 million doses of ComiRNAty vaccine, against covid-19, produced in partnership with BioNTech. Seven flights will depart from Miami International Airport, in the United States (USA), to Viracopos International Airport, in Campinas.

The forecast is that Pfizer will ship 200 million doses of the immunizing agent to the country by the end of 2021, through two contracts for the supply of the vaccine. The contract signed with the Ministry of Health on March 19 provides for the delivery of 100 million by the end of September.

The second contract, signed on May 14, provides for the delivery of over 100 million doses between October and December. The doses of the immunizing agent that are arriving in Brazil are produced in two factories in the US, Kalamazoo and McPherson, in addition to a factory in Europe, in Purrs, Belgium.

After arriving at Viracopos International Airport, the vaccines are sent to the Ministry of Health warehouse, in Guarulhos, and are then sent to more than 38,000 vaccination posts throughout the country.

According to the manufacturer, more than 1.2 billion doses of the vaccine have already been sent to over 120 countries, including Brazil. Pfizer has a 99.9% success rate in shipping vaccine batches to their destination, within all pre-set parameters. Based on current projections, Pfizer and BioNTech estimate they can manufacture up to 3 billion doses of the vaccine in total by the end of 2021. For 2022, the estimated production is 4 billion doses.