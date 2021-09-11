PLR Bradesco 2021: bank announces payment date; do the simulation

After a claim by the São Paulo Bank Workers Union, the advance of PLR Bradesco 2021 will be paid on September 20th. The 13th food basket will be credited on September 28th and the salary increase will come on the 29th. To find out how much you will receive at PLR Bradesco, the Bank Workers Union of São Paulo, Osasco and region, with advice from Dieese, has prepared a simulator .

In addition to maintaining all the clauses of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, the banking category will this year have an adjustment of 10.97% on salaries, VA and VR, on the fixed and additional installments and ceiling of the PLR ​​and other amounts (13th basket, allowance nursery/babysitter, transportation voucher, funeral assistance, professional retraining, among others). The readjustment corresponds to the replacement of inflation (INPC between September 1, 2020 and August 31, 2021) plus a real increase of 0.5%.

“All of this is the result of the 2020 National Banking Campaign, which won a Collective Bargaining Agreement valid for two years, a successful strategy in the midst of a situation of withdrawal of rights and very unfavorable to workers. This is only due to the participation of bank employees with the Union and, mainly, with union members, who help to keep the entity strong, representative and capable of making the necessary conflicts, negotiating and winning in favor of the category, even in the most difficult circumstances. If we are united, we are stronger.” Neiva Ribeiro, general secretary of the Union and Bradesco bank

The banking category will be one of the few in Brazil to achieve a readjustment above inflation this year. “With the economy at a standstill and inflation out of control, it is very important and it deserves to be celebrated that we have reached this agreement. It is also essential to understand the importance of bank workers having contact with a strong and representative entity that organizes workers to carry out collective struggle”, celebrates Neiva.

“Congratulations to all bank employees for getting a 10.97% increase in the two-year agreement, for getting our PLR, and let’s move forward, because there are still many fights to be fought, and we need everyone’s support, through unions, which make the organization stronger, more representative and combative.” Neiva Ribeiro, general secretary of the Union and Bradesco bank